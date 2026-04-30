The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be the most expansive international football tournament ever staged.

FIFA have increased the number of teams from 32 to 48, giving even more nations the opportunity to showcase their talents to a global audience.

Numerous Arab stars will have the opportunity to make their mark, providing fans in the region with more reasons to watch the World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi is one of the best players in the world in his position.

He captains the Moroccan national team and will be key to their chances of making progress on the biggest football stage this summer.

Hakimi led Morocco as they defied the odds at the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

The sportsbook MegaPari examine par Arabswin will likely field plenty of wagers from Moroccan fans willing to back the team at 66/1 to lift the trophy this summer.

Hakimi is a massive weapon for Morocco down the right flank, with his penetrative runs piercing holes in the opposition rearguard.

The 27-year-old has improved his positioning, and years of experience have helped him better use his pace in the defensive phase.

Morocco face uncertainty after the national football federation dismissed Walid Regragui and appointed Mohamed Ouahbi as his replacement.

However, Hakimi is one of the best Arab players around, and is worth watching at the World Cup.

Saud Abdulhamid – Lens & Saudi Arabia

Saud Abdulhamid became the first Saudi Arabian player to represent a Serie A club when he signed for AS Roma in 2024, but the move did not work out.

Abdulhamid joined Lens on loan this term and has helped them climb up to second in Ligue 1. He is enjoying a terrific season and will hope to carry that form into the World Cup.

He will be lining up for Saudi Arabia at their third successive appearance on the grand stage. They are eager to at least make it to the round of 32.

Saudi Arabia can be backed at odds of 4/5 to get out of their group and Arab punters may feel they can get the job done.

After their stunning win over eventual champions Argentina at the last World Cup, Saudi Arabia will be looking to kick on. Abdulhamid is one of the players they rely on.

Abdulhamid could play himself into a big move if he helps the Green Falcons get past the round of 16 this summer.

Hicham Boudaoui – OGC Nice & Algeria

OGC Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui is another player poised to set the 2026 World Cup alight. The Algerian international is one of the most underrated midfielders in Ligue 1.

Boudaoui has bagged a goal and two assists in 20 league appearances for Nice this season, impressing with his ability to evade pressure and drive with the ball.

The 26-year-old can set the tempo with his high pressure and clean passing. He has excellent timing when he goes to win the ball.

While many people have not seen Boudaoui in full flow, the 2026 World Cup is the perfect opportunity for him to put his name on the football map.

If Boudaoui can make an impression against Argentina, Austria and Jordan in the group stage, a big move could be on the cards for him this summer.

Boudaoui, Ibrahim Maza and Ismael Bennacer have formed a technically imperious triumvirate in the engine room. They will be key to Algeria reaching the knockout staged.

Mostafa Mohamed – Nantes & Egypt

Nantes centre-forward Mostafa Mohamed has been quietly carving out a reputation as a reliable focal point rather than a prolific marksman.

The Egyptian international will not grab headlines with staggering goal tallies, but his value to the national team stretches far beyond the numbers. Mohamed’s hold-up play is central to how Egypt build their attacks.

He relishes the physical battle with centre-backs, bringing others into play and allowing Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah to thrive in advanced areas.

His ability to occupy defenders, win aerial duels and link midfield to attack gives Egypt a structure they generally lack without him.

With Salah enduring a dip in form in recent months, Egypt may need alternative attacking routes, and that is where Mohamed will become even more important.

He can pin defences back, create space for supporting attackers and offer a direct outlet when intricate play breaks down.

The 28-year-old is entering his prime years, and this summer’s World Cup could be his moment to step out of the shadows.